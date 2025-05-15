Left Menu

Kennedy Faces Scrutiny Over Health Department Cuts and Vaccine Stance

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. defended significant budget cuts and job reductions at the Department of Health and Human Services, as well as his response to a measles outbreak, during his first Congressional testimony as health secretary. His stance on vaccines and efficiency-driven cuts sparked criticism and debate.

In a contentious Congressional testimony, U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. faced intense scrutiny as he defended his department's budget cuts and job reductions. The hearing, held before the House Appropriations Committee, was punctuated by heated exchanges regarding his handling of a measles outbreak.

Kennedy has overseen dramatic job cuts as part of a federal workforce reduction initiated under the Trump administration. His vaccine skepticism, especially amidst a measles outbreak, drew sharp criticism from health officials and legislators concerned about public health risks.

Further controversy arose over Kennedy's budgetary approach, with critics arguing the proposed cuts jeopardize critical public health infrastructures. Despite these concerns, Kennedy stood firm, highlighting potential taxpayer savings and promising collaboration with Democrats on prescription drug price reductions.

