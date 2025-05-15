High-Stakes Peace Talks Without Leaders: U.S.-Russia Standoff
The peace talks planned between Moscow and Kyiv lack attendance from U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, lowering expectations for a breakthrough in the ongoing conflict. The absence of leaders paves the way for experienced technocrats to lead negotiations, focusing on potential ceasefires and prisoner exchanges.
The absence of U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the anticipated peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv has dampened hopes for substantial progress. The event, planned for Thursday in Istanbul, will proceed with experienced technocrats taking the helm of negotiations.
Putin suggested the talks proceed without preconditions, and the delegation from the Kremlin, announced late Wednesday, includes presidential adviser Vladimir Medinsky and Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin. In response to this announcement, Trump has decided not to attend, despite earlier indications of a potential visit.
The expectations for resolving Europe's largest land conflict since World War Two are subdued, with discussions likely revolving around ceasefires and a possible prisoner of war exchange. Trump, expressing impatience with the stalling process, hinted at secondary sanctions against Russia. The U.S. delegation to Turkey features Secretary of State Marco Rubio, focusing efforts on coordinating Zelenskiy's peace strategy during this crucial diplomatic phase.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- peace talks
- Moscow
- Kyiv
- Trump
- Putin
- ceasefire
- sanctions
- Russian delegation
- Zelenskiy
- negotiations
ALSO READ
Trump Weighs In on Putin's Intentions Amid Ukraine Conflict
Syrian-U.S. Diplomatic Dialogue Sparks Hope for Sanctions Relief
Tensions Escalate Along India-Pakistan Border Amidst Ceasefire Violations
Jammu and Kashmir Villages on High Alert Amid Ceasefire Violations
Peace Prospects in Ukraine: Putin's Stance on Diplomatic Resolution