Left Menu

High-Stakes Peace Talks Without Leaders: U.S.-Russia Standoff

The peace talks planned between Moscow and Kyiv lack attendance from U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, lowering expectations for a breakthrough in the ongoing conflict. The absence of leaders paves the way for experienced technocrats to lead negotiations, focusing on potential ceasefires and prisoner exchanges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 04:57 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 04:57 IST
High-Stakes Peace Talks Without Leaders: U.S.-Russia Standoff
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The absence of U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the anticipated peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv has dampened hopes for substantial progress. The event, planned for Thursday in Istanbul, will proceed with experienced technocrats taking the helm of negotiations.

Putin suggested the talks proceed without preconditions, and the delegation from the Kremlin, announced late Wednesday, includes presidential adviser Vladimir Medinsky and Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin. In response to this announcement, Trump has decided not to attend, despite earlier indications of a potential visit.

The expectations for resolving Europe's largest land conflict since World War Two are subdued, with discussions likely revolving around ceasefires and a possible prisoner of war exchange. Trump, expressing impatience with the stalling process, hinted at secondary sanctions against Russia. The U.S. delegation to Turkey features Secretary of State Marco Rubio, focusing efforts on coordinating Zelenskiy's peace strategy during this crucial diplomatic phase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025