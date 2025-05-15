High-Stakes Peace Talks Without Leaders: U.S.-Russia Standoff

The absence of U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the anticipated peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv has dampened hopes for substantial progress. The event, planned for Thursday in Istanbul, will proceed with experienced technocrats taking the helm of negotiations.

Putin suggested the talks proceed without preconditions, and the delegation from the Kremlin, announced late Wednesday, includes presidential adviser Vladimir Medinsky and Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin. In response to this announcement, Trump has decided not to attend, despite earlier indications of a potential visit.

The expectations for resolving Europe's largest land conflict since World War Two are subdued, with discussions likely revolving around ceasefires and a possible prisoner of war exchange. Trump, expressing impatience with the stalling process, hinted at secondary sanctions against Russia. The U.S. delegation to Turkey features Secretary of State Marco Rubio, focusing efforts on coordinating Zelenskiy's peace strategy during this crucial diplomatic phase.

