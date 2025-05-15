Left Menu

High-Stakes Peace Talks: Trump Envoys Head to Turkey for Ukraine War Ceasefire

Top U.S. envoys are set to head to Istanbul for critical negotiations aimed at ending the Ukraine conflict. The talks hinge on potential ceasefire agreements and diplomatic efforts to bring key leaders, including Zelenskiy and Putin, to the table. European nations prepare further sanctions as contingencies against Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 07:25 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 07:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. President Trump's senior envoys, Steve Witkoff and Keith Kellogg, are heading to Istanbul for talks aimed at brokering peace in the ongoing Ukraine war.

The proposed meeting, which could involve key figures like Zelenskiy and Putin, is part of a broader effort to initiate a 30-day ceasefire in the region.

With European nations poised to impose harsh sanctions if negotiations falter, the world watches closely as the U.S. takes pivotal steps toward a potential resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

