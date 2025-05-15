High-Stakes Peace Talks: Trump Envoys Head to Turkey for Ukraine War Ceasefire

U.S. President Trump's senior envoys, Steve Witkoff and Keith Kellogg, are heading to Istanbul for talks aimed at brokering peace in the ongoing Ukraine war.

The proposed meeting, which could involve key figures like Zelenskiy and Putin, is part of a broader effort to initiate a 30-day ceasefire in the region.

With European nations poised to impose harsh sanctions if negotiations falter, the world watches closely as the U.S. takes pivotal steps toward a potential resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)