High-Stakes Peace Talks: Trump Envoys Head to Turkey for Ukraine War Ceasefire
Top U.S. envoys are set to head to Istanbul for critical negotiations aimed at ending the Ukraine conflict. The talks hinge on potential ceasefire agreements and diplomatic efforts to bring key leaders, including Zelenskiy and Putin, to the table. European nations prepare further sanctions as contingencies against Russia.
U.S. President Trump's senior envoys, Steve Witkoff and Keith Kellogg, are heading to Istanbul for talks aimed at brokering peace in the ongoing Ukraine war.
The proposed meeting, which could involve key figures like Zelenskiy and Putin, is part of a broader effort to initiate a 30-day ceasefire in the region.
With European nations poised to impose harsh sanctions if negotiations falter, the world watches closely as the U.S. takes pivotal steps toward a potential resolution.
