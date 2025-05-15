Trinamool Congress MLA Tapas Saha Passes Away After Brain Haemorrhage
Trinamool Congress MLA Tapas Saha died at 66 following a brain haemorrhage. Admitted to a Kolkata hospital after collapsing, his condition worsened, leading to his demise. Saha was a key political figure in West Bengal, known for his grassroots connection and associations with the party leadership.
Trinamool Congress MLA Tapas Saha has passed away at the age of 66 after suffering a brain haemorrhage. Saha, who was representing the Tehatta constituency in West Bengal's Nadia district, was admitted to a Kolkata hospital on Tuesday after suddenly collapsing.
Despite medical efforts, Saha's condition declined and he died early Thursday morning. His untimely death has cast a shadow over the political scene in Nadia, inciting widespread grief among political peers, supporters, and local residents.
Known for his strong grassroots connections, Saha was an influential figure within the Trinamool Congress, maintaining a close relationship with party leader Mamata Banerjee. His political journey saw him win consecutive terms as an MLA, with his career spanning early challenges and eventual success within the party ranks.
