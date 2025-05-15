Tensions on the Rise: Defence Minister's Strategic Visit
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visits Jammu and Kashmir to assess security, especially at the Line of Control. His trip follows India's precision strikes on May 7, which led to Pakistan's retaliatory attempts to target Indian bases. Hostilities ceased after high-level military talks on May 10.
In a pivotal move, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh embarked on a significant visit to Jammu and Kashmir to evaluate the security scenario, paying keen attention to the dynamics along the Line of Control and the International Border.
This marks his inaugural visit since Operation Sindoor, during which top military officials are scheduled to brief the minister on the current security conditions and the combat readiness of XV Corps troops in Srinagar.
The visit comes in the wake of India's precision strikes on terror targets on May 7, which were contemporaneously followed by Pakistan's counter efforts to attack Indian military premises from May 8 to May 10. The series of hostilities concluded after productive discussions between the military operations chiefs of both nations on May 10.
