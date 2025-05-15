U.S. Explores New Twin-Engined Warplane F-55 and F-22 Raptor Upgrade
The U.S. is considering developing a new twin-engined warplane dubbed F-55 and enhancing the F-22 Raptor to F-22 Super status. President Trump discussed this at a business leaders' meeting in Doha, following Qatar's recent order for 160 Boeing jets.
The United States is evaluating the development of a new twin-engined warplane, expected to be named the F-55, as well as an upgrade to the existing F-22 Raptor, to be designated as the F-22 Super. This announcement was made by U.S. President Donald Trump during a business leaders' meeting in Doha.
President Trump addressed prominent figures from Boeing and GE Aerospace, among others. The meeting took place shortly after Trump revealed a series of business agreements, including Qatar's significant order for 160 Boeing commercial aircraft.
These potential defense advancements and substantial business transactions underscore the U.S.'s strategic engagement in both military and commercial aerospace sectors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
