Trump's Mideast Talks Amid Russian-Ukraine Peace Negotiations

President Donald Trump was not surprised by Russian President Vladimir Putin's absence from peace talks set in Turkey with Ukraine. Trump supported direct discussions between Putin and Zelenskyy but noted his envoy and Secretary of State's presence in Istanbul. Meanwhile, Trump continues his Middle East tour promoting economic development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 15-05-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 14:01 IST
President Donald Trump expressed no surprise that Russian President Vladimir Putin would miss the anticipated peace talks with Ukraine in Turkey. Trump had previously pushed for a meeting between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Istanbul.

Despite Putin's absence, Trump noted that Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff were present in Turkey for ongoing discussions. The talks aim to secure a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, with Putin delegating his aide, Vladimir Medinsky, to lead the Russian delegation.

During his Middle East visit, Trump promoted economic models of Gulf nations like Saudi Arabia and Qatar while addressing US troops at al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar. As part of his tour, he aims to strengthen relations and explore defense export opportunities with regional leaders.

