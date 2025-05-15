UK Economy Faces Headwinds Amid Trade Talks
British finance minister Rachel Reeves addressed concerns about approaching economic challenges after unexpected growth in early 2025. She stressed Britain's economic strength and the importance of new trade deals with the United States and India, despite unresolved tariff issues with the U.S.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 14:03 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 14:03 IST
British finance minister Rachel Reeves has acknowledged looming economic challenges, despite Britain's economy showing stronger-than-expected growth in early 2025.
Reeves highlighted the significance of new trade agreements with the United States and India as crucial steps in securing economic stability amidst global changes.
The minister noted ongoing negotiations with the U.S. on a trade agreement, while existing tariffs from the Trump era remain a sticking point. However, Reeves maintained confidence in Britain's economic resilience.
(With inputs from agencies.)
