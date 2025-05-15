UK Economy Faces Headwinds Amid Trade Talks

British finance minister Rachel Reeves has acknowledged looming economic challenges, despite Britain's economy showing stronger-than-expected growth in early 2025.

Reeves highlighted the significance of new trade agreements with the United States and India as crucial steps in securing economic stability amidst global changes.

The minister noted ongoing negotiations with the U.S. on a trade agreement, while existing tariffs from the Trump era remain a sticking point. However, Reeves maintained confidence in Britain's economic resilience.

