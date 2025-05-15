Controversy Engulfs BJP: Minister Shah's Remarks Under Fire

Tensions are rising in Madhya Pradesh as Congress leaders, including Jitu Patwari, urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek the resignation of state minister Vijay Shah. This call follows Shah's controversial remarks about Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, sparking outrage and demands for accountability.

The political storm intensified when an FIR was registered against Shah after his comments created a furor during media briefings on Operation Sindoor. Congress stalwarts, such as Digvijaya Singh, compared Shah's rhetoric to the 'BJP's troll army', highlighting the disconnect between the party's stated support for the armed forces and the remarks made by its members.

The Congress party demands action, pointing out a past incident where Shah resigned after a similar controversy. Leaders accuse the BJP of protecting Shah, alleging it contradicts the government's stance. As the situation escalates, calls for Shah's resignation aim to restore public trust and reinforce national defense solidarity.

(With inputs from agencies.)