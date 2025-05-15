NATO Ramps Up Defense Spending Amid Global Security Concerns

In a bid to address growing global security challenges, NATO foreign ministers convened in Antalya, Turkiye, to discuss a significant increase in defense spending. The discussions centered on an American proposal to elevate defense investments to 5% of GDP over the next seven years, as the US shifts its focus to threats beyond Europe.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte emphasized the need for increased military investment to counter threats from Russia and the ever-growing concern of China's influence. The proposal underscores the necessity of modernizing military capabilities to address 21st-century security challenges.

As the debate intensifies ahead of a crucial summit, NATO members face pressure to meet new spending targets. The proposed plan involves allocating 3.5% of GDP to defense budgets and an additional 1.5% to infrastructure and cybersecurity, recognizing the critical role of robust infrastructure in defense strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)