Left Menu

Reviving the Tulbul Barrage: A New Era for Wullar Lake?

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah considers resuming the Tulbul Navigation Barrage project on Wullar Lake. The project, halted in the 1980s due to the Indus Water Treaty, could proceed following the treaty's suspension after recent tensions. If completed, it could enhance navigation and power generation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 15-05-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 15:17 IST
Reviving the Tulbul Barrage: A New Era for Wullar Lake?
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah suggested that the state could potentially restart the Tulbul Navigation Barrage project on Wullar Lake, following the temporary suspension of the Indus Water Treaty. The project was originally stopped in the 1980s under pressure from Pakistan.

Abdullah expressed hope that the project could now be completed, allowing for the use of the Jhelum River for navigation. The completion of this project is expected to also improve the efficiency of downstream power projects, particularly during the winter months.

The Indus Water Treaty, which had facilitated water sharing between India and Pakistan, was recently put in abeyance by the Centre following the Pahalgam terror attack, raising questions about the future of shared water resource management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025