Reviving the Tulbul Barrage: A New Era for Wullar Lake?

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah suggested that the state could potentially restart the Tulbul Navigation Barrage project on Wullar Lake, following the temporary suspension of the Indus Water Treaty. The project was originally stopped in the 1980s under pressure from Pakistan.

Abdullah expressed hope that the project could now be completed, allowing for the use of the Jhelum River for navigation. The completion of this project is expected to also improve the efficiency of downstream power projects, particularly during the winter months.

The Indus Water Treaty, which had facilitated water sharing between India and Pakistan, was recently put in abeyance by the Centre following the Pahalgam terror attack, raising questions about the future of shared water resource management.

