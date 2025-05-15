EU Pushes for Ambitious Trade Deal as Tensions with US Rise

The European Union trade ministers have expressed their dissatisfaction with the recently announced US-UK trade agreement, labeling it as insufficient. The EU is advocating for a more comprehensive trade deal, one that does not retain current U.S. tariffs, which remain a sticking point.

U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer recently agreed to a limited bilateral trade bridge, but EU ministers argue that the deal retains tariffs on British exports while failing to effectively reduce duties on steel and cars. Polish Deputy Economy Minister Michal Baronowski remains hopeful for further de-escalation, citing recent agreements including a truce with China.

Swedish Trade Minister Benjamin Dousa warned of EU countermeasures if better terms are not secured, while France and Finland echoed concerns over high tariffs impacting trade balance. The EU has prepared a potential list of U.S. imports for tariffs but remains committed to negotiations for an amicable resolution.

