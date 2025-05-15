Ramdas Athawale Advocates for PoK Integration with India

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has reiterated the necessity of integrating Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) with India, suggesting that more conflicts might arise if the two regions are not unified. Commending India's recent military operation, he emphasized the nation's strong stance against terror activities originating from Pakistan.

During a press conference, Athawale advised opposition parties to refrain from politicizing the security actions against Pakistan. Highlighting India's achievements, he noted over 100 terrorists had been neutralized and underscored that India remained resolute despite foreign mediation.

Athawale also commented on domestic political dynamics, expressing skepticism about a potential reconciliation between political figures Uddhav and Raj Thackeray. Additionally, he called for a halt to fund diversion in Maharashtra, urging the formulation of strict laws to ensure resources reach the impoverished.

