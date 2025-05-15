Left Menu

Ramdas Athawale Advocates for PoK Integration with India

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale emphasized the need for Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to merge with India, warning of potential wars if it doesn't happen. Highlighting India's military efforts and ceasefire, he urged opposition parties not to politicize the issue. Athawale also addressed internal political matters and fund diversion concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 15-05-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 16:47 IST
Ramdas Athawale Advocates for PoK Integration with India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has reiterated the necessity of integrating Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) with India, suggesting that more conflicts might arise if the two regions are not unified. Commending India's recent military operation, he emphasized the nation's strong stance against terror activities originating from Pakistan.

During a press conference, Athawale advised opposition parties to refrain from politicizing the security actions against Pakistan. Highlighting India's achievements, he noted over 100 terrorists had been neutralized and underscored that India remained resolute despite foreign mediation.

Athawale also commented on domestic political dynamics, expressing skepticism about a potential reconciliation between political figures Uddhav and Raj Thackeray. Additionally, he called for a halt to fund diversion in Maharashtra, urging the formulation of strict laws to ensure resources reach the impoverished.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025