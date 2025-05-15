Left Menu

Putin's Absence in Istanbul: A Diplomatic Standstill

Russian President Vladimir Putin currently does not plan to attend peace talks with Ukraine in Istanbul, according to the Kremlin. While the Russian delegation is ready, the Ukrainian team has yet to arrive. No plans involve U.S. President Donald Trump joining the discussions at this point.

Updated: 15-05-2025 16:51 IST
  • Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has no current intentions to participate in the peace talks with Ukraine held in Istanbul, the Kremlin announced on Thursday. Despite the absence of Putin, the Russian delegation has arrived and is prepared to engage with Ukrainian negotiators.

The potential participation of U.S. President Donald Trump seems uncertain. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov indicated that the future trajectory of the negotiations remains unclear, particularly as the Ukrainian delegation has not yet appeared at the summit.

Without confirmation of either the Ukrainian or U.S. presence, the talks face potential delays. The situation reflects the complexities of diplomatic engagements amid ongoing tensions.

