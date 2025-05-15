Congress Challenges Modi’s Silence on Trump’s Trade Claims

The Congress party on Thursday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence following claims by US President Donald Trump regarding India's tariff policies. Trump's remarks in Doha suggested that India had agreed to 'zero tariffs' on various American goods, a shift from what he termed as India's 'highest tariffs'.

AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh took to social media, asking how these claims correlate with the suspension of Operation Sindoor. He expressed skepticism over what Prime Minister Modi might have agreed to, as ongoing trade negotiations unfold with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal in Washington, DC.

Trump's statements indicated India's tariffs are among the highest globally, hindering American business. He asserted that India has offered to eliminate these tariffs on several goods, potentially altering the trade landscape between the two nations. As discussions continue, the veracity of these claims and their implications remain central to diplomatic dialogues.

