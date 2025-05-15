Putin Delegates Peace Efforts to Istanbul Talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin is abstaining from attending peace discussions with Ukraine in Istanbul, the Kremlin announced on Thursday. Despite his absence, a Russian delegation, led by presidential adviser Vladimir Medinsky, is currently in Istanbul and poised to meet with Ukrainian representatives.

The initiative for hosting the first direct peace talks in over three years in Istanbul stemmed from Putin, who did not confirm his personal attendance, opting to send a delegation instead. When questioned about the possibility of future travel to Turkey, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated there are no plans for Putin to visit at this time.

Peskov further noted the uncertainty surrounding the presence of Ukrainian negotiators, causing speculation over whether U.S. President Donald Trump's involvement would influence negotiations. President Trump mentioned a possible visit to Turkey if deemed appropriate as part of his Middle East tour.

(With inputs from agencies.)