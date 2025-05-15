Left Menu

Putin Delegates Peace Efforts to Istanbul Talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend peace talks with Ukraine in Istanbul, though a delegation led by his adviser, Vladimir Medinsky, is present. The Kremlin has no immediate plans for Putin to travel, awaiting developments as Ukrainian negotiators are yet to arrive.

Updated: 15-05-2025 17:26 IST
Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin is abstaining from attending peace discussions with Ukraine in Istanbul, the Kremlin announced on Thursday. Despite his absence, a Russian delegation, led by presidential adviser Vladimir Medinsky, is currently in Istanbul and poised to meet with Ukrainian representatives.

The initiative for hosting the first direct peace talks in over three years in Istanbul stemmed from Putin, who did not confirm his personal attendance, opting to send a delegation instead. When questioned about the possibility of future travel to Turkey, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated there are no plans for Putin to visit at this time.

Peskov further noted the uncertainty surrounding the presence of Ukrainian negotiators, causing speculation over whether U.S. President Donald Trump's involvement would influence negotiations. President Trump mentioned a possible visit to Turkey if deemed appropriate as part of his Middle East tour.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

