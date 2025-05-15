Diplomatic Dialogue on Syrian Sanctions: A New Chapter

In a significant diplomatic development, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced plans to discuss the U.S.'s recent decision to lift sanctions on Syria. This conversation with both his U.S. and Syrian counterparts will explore the implications and future steps in the wake of this surprising decision by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Fidan made these comments to reporters during an informal NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Antalya, Turkey. His itinerary includes a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani, marking a crucial point in international diplomatic relations.

This announcement by President Trump has introduced new dynamics into the international dialogue surrounding Syria. Observers are closely following the developing situation, with this meeting representing a key moment in addressing the future of Syrian sanctions and regional stability.

