Diplomatic Dialogue on Syrian Sanctions: A New Chapter

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is set to discuss the recent U.S. decision to lift sanctions on Syria in a tripartite meeting with his U.S. and Syrian counterparts. The discussion will focus on the implications of the U.S.' surprising move announced by President Donald Trump and the roadmap ahead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Antalya | Updated: 15-05-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 17:35 IST
  • Turkey

In a significant diplomatic development, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced plans to discuss the U.S.'s recent decision to lift sanctions on Syria. This conversation with both his U.S. and Syrian counterparts will explore the implications and future steps in the wake of this surprising decision by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Fidan made these comments to reporters during an informal NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Antalya, Turkey. His itinerary includes a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani, marking a crucial point in international diplomatic relations.

This announcement by President Trump has introduced new dynamics into the international dialogue surrounding Syria. Observers are closely following the developing situation, with this meeting representing a key moment in addressing the future of Syrian sanctions and regional stability.

