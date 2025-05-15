Left Menu

Adidas Shareholders Support Thomas Rabe Amid Leadership Debate

Adidas shareholders approved Thomas Rabe's reelection, despite concerns over his external commitments. Securing 64.43% votes, Rabe enters his sixth year as Chairman. Major investors questioned his time commitment, given his roles outside Adidas. Rabe plans to enhance gender diversity and leave the board by 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 19:13 IST
Adidas Shareholders Support Thomas Rabe Amid Leadership Debate
Adidas

In a decisive move, Adidas shareholders have extended Thomas Rabe's tenure as Chairman for another year. Despite facing opposition from key investors over his multiple external commitments, Rabe secured 64.43% of the vote, down from 69% last year.

Concerns persist among investors like Allianz Global Investors, who argue that Rabe's roles as CEO of Bertelsmann and RTL Group may limit his effective engagement with Adidas. Meanwhile, the company is undergoing a significant transformation under CEO Bjorn Gulden, who aims for a seamless leadership transition by 2025.

Rabe addressed shareholders in a letter, emphasizing his commitment to a smooth handover and promising to bolster board diversity. He plans to step down after the 2026 Annual General Meeting, vowing to improve gender representation, as noted by Institutional Shareholders Services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025