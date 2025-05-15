Left Menu

Drama on the Campaign Trail: Chega Leader's Health Scare

Andre Ventura, the leader of Portugal's far-right party Chega, collapsed at a rally just days before the general election. Known for his strong rhetoric, Ventura experienced two health scares due to esophageal spasms caused by gastric reflux and high blood pressure, although he remains a prominent political force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lisbon | Updated: 15-05-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 19:14 IST
Ventura
  • Country:
  • Portugal

In a dramatic turn of events, Portugal's far-right party leader Andre Ventura collapsed during a campaign rally ahead of the country's general election. This incident marked the second health scare for Ventura in recent days, leading to speculation about his well-being as the election approaches.

Ventura, who leads the Chega party, was taken to a hospital following the collapse, attributed to an esophageal spasm caused by gastric reflux and high blood pressure. Despite these health concerns, a quick medical evaluation confirmed his heart is in good health, allowing him to continue his political campaign.

Under Ventura's leadership, Chega surged to prominence in 2022, largely credited to his charismatic and often controversial public profile. Yet, opinion polls indicate the party's growth may be slowing amidst internal scandals. All eyes now turn to the upcoming election results to gauge the party's standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

