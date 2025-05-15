Shashi Tharoor Denies Crossing 'Lakshman Rekha' over India-Pakistan Remarks

On Thursday, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor dismissed reports suggesting he received a warning from party leaders about his comments on the India-Pakistan conflict. He clarified that his remarks were personal opinions rather than official party statements.

Addressing the media, Tharoor indicated the reports were media fabrications, as he had not been informed of any such warning during the Congress Working Committee meeting he attended. Defending his statements, Tharoor emphasized they were his viewpoints, not as a party spokesperson, aiming to contribute to the national discourse.

Tharoor, while acknowledging his role in discussing international perspectives, noted that his party had yet to brief standing committee members on their stance regarding the conflict. The party's official briefing is scheduled for Monday.

