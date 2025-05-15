Delhi AQI Controversy: Political Leaders Clash Over Air Quality Concerns

In a heated exchange, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa criticized former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi for her claims about the capital's air quality, which she alleged reached an alarming AQI of 500. Sirsa retaliated by blaming the Aam Aadmi Party for a 'decade of neglect' and assured citizens of the BJP's commitment to improving the situation.

Sirsa expressed incredulity at Atishi's remarks, referring to predictions of impending thunderstorms and dust storms and questioning the fairness of holding the BJP accountable for natural weather phenomena. He highlighted efforts made under BJP leadership, mentioning the reduction of garbage piles in the national capital by 50 percent as an example of their commitment to environmental betterment.

Meanwhile, Atishi, in a post on social media platform X, challenged the BJP to take responsibility for the worsening air quality. Her statement comes amid rising pollution levels, which are recorded to be significantly higher than in previous years under AAP governance, leading to calls for action against deteriorating conditions. Delhi's Air Quality Index soared above the 300-mark, with various localities experiencing 'very poor' air quality readings according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

