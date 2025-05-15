Unity Against Terror: Om Birla Thanks Australia's Support

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla extended his gratitude to Australian Speaker Milton Dick on Thursday, recognizing Australia's solidarity with India in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Birla highlighted the critical need for a unified global front to eradicate terrorism in all its forms during a telephonic conversation with Dick. This call came as Australia reaffirmed its support for India's anti-terrorism efforts.

Furthermore, the Lok Sabha Secretariat shared Birla's anticipation of enhanced India-Australia parliamentary cooperation during Dick's tenure, hoping it would lead to stronger bilateral relations and collaboration in multilateral forums.

(With inputs from agencies.)