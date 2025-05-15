Left Menu

Unity Against Terror: Om Birla Thanks Australia's Support

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressed gratitude to Australian Speaker Milton Dick for Australia's support against terrorism following the Pahalgam attack. Birla emphasized unity against terrorism globally and hoped for strengthened India-Australia cooperation under Dick's speakership, enhancing bilateral and multilateral relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 21:47 IST
Unity Against Terror: Om Birla Thanks Australia's Support
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla extended his gratitude to Australian Speaker Milton Dick on Thursday, recognizing Australia's solidarity with India in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Birla highlighted the critical need for a unified global front to eradicate terrorism in all its forms during a telephonic conversation with Dick. This call came as Australia reaffirmed its support for India's anti-terrorism efforts.

Furthermore, the Lok Sabha Secretariat shared Birla's anticipation of enhanced India-Australia parliamentary cooperation during Dick's tenure, hoping it would lead to stronger bilateral relations and collaboration in multilateral forums.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025