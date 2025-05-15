Left Menu

Chidambaram Questions Future of INDIA Bloc Amid Growing Uncertainty

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram expressed doubts about the INDIA bloc's cohesion, suggesting that the opposition alliance may be fraying. During a book launch, he highlighted the formidable challenge posed by the BJP's organizational strength and emphasized the importance of addressing unity within the bloc ahead of the critical 2029 elections.

Updated: 15-05-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 23:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has voiced his concerns regarding the enduring strength of the INDIA bloc, hinting that the opposition alliance may be showing signs of deterioration.

Speaking at the launch of the book 'Contesting Democratic Deficit' by Salman Khurshid and Mritunjay Singh Yadav, Chidambaram expressed his belief that the alliance was not as cohesive as some may perceive. He emphasized that while the alliance's future remains uncertain, there is still time to solidify unity as it faces a well-organized adversary in the BJP.

The former Union finance minister highlighted the strategic importance of the forthcoming 2029 general elections, noting that it is crucial for the bloc to overcome internal issues and collaborate on a grander scale to alter the prevailing electoral dynamics dominated by the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

