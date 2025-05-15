Chidambaram Questions Future of INDIA Bloc Amid Growing Uncertainty

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has voiced his concerns regarding the enduring strength of the INDIA bloc, hinting that the opposition alliance may be showing signs of deterioration.

Speaking at the launch of the book 'Contesting Democratic Deficit' by Salman Khurshid and Mritunjay Singh Yadav, Chidambaram expressed his belief that the alliance was not as cohesive as some may perceive. He emphasized that while the alliance's future remains uncertain, there is still time to solidify unity as it faces a well-organized adversary in the BJP.

The former Union finance minister highlighted the strategic importance of the forthcoming 2029 general elections, noting that it is crucial for the bloc to overcome internal issues and collaborate on a grander scale to alter the prevailing electoral dynamics dominated by the BJP.

