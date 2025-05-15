Left Menu

Direct Dialogue: Rubio Pushes for Trump-Putin Talks on Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized the necessity of direct talks between President Trump and Russian President Putin to resolve ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Despite low expectations, Rubio remains hopeful for a breakthrough following impending meetings in Turkey. The absence of top Russian officials underscores the diplomatic deadlock.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 23:19 IST
Direct Dialogue: Rubio Pushes for Trump-Putin Talks on Ukraine
Marco Rubio

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggested on Thursday that only direct communication between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin can resolve the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Speaking in Antalya, Rubio stated that Moscow's decision to send lower-level representatives to Turkey is inadequate for meaningful progress.

During his address to the press, Rubio noted his upcoming meetings in Istanbul with Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and a Ukrainian delegation. However, he tempered expectations, labeling the current diplomatic efforts as a 'logjam' that only Trump can untangle.

The diplomatic stalemate continues as President Zelenskiy of Ukraine attends talks initially proposed by Putin, who later refrained from participating. Rubio hinted at potential future engagements between Trump and Putin, contingent upon the conclusion of Trump's Middle East tour.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025