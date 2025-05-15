Direct Dialogue: Rubio Pushes for Trump-Putin Talks on Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggested on Thursday that only direct communication between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin can resolve the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Speaking in Antalya, Rubio stated that Moscow's decision to send lower-level representatives to Turkey is inadequate for meaningful progress.

During his address to the press, Rubio noted his upcoming meetings in Istanbul with Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and a Ukrainian delegation. However, he tempered expectations, labeling the current diplomatic efforts as a 'logjam' that only Trump can untangle.

The diplomatic stalemate continues as President Zelenskiy of Ukraine attends talks initially proposed by Putin, who later refrained from participating. Rubio hinted at potential future engagements between Trump and Putin, contingent upon the conclusion of Trump's Middle East tour.

