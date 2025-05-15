India-Afghanistan Relations Strengthen Amidst Media Allegations

India welcomed Afghanistan's staunch rejection of misleading media reports aimed at sowing distrust between the nations during a phone call between India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

Minister Jaishankar expressed his deep appreciation for Muttaqi's condemnation of the reports and the Pahalgam terror attack. He highlighted the historic friendship between India and Afghanistan and emphasized India's ongoing support for Afghan development, despite not recognizing the Taliban-led government.

The dialogue also focused on advancing bilateral cooperation, with discussions on facilitating trade, diplomatic engagement, and specific issues such as visas for Afghan traders and detainees in India, and further development of the strategic Chabahar Port.

(With inputs from agencies.)