Left Menu

India-Afghanistan Relations Strengthen Amidst Media Allegations

India welcomed Afghanistan's condemnation of media reports suggesting distrust between the two nations. External Affairs Minister Jaishankar and Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi discussed ways to enhance cooperation and address issues like visa facilitation, Afghan prisoner release, and development projects like the Chabahar Port.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 23:57 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 23:57 IST
India-Afghanistan Relations Strengthen Amidst Media Allegations
  • Country:
  • India

India welcomed Afghanistan's staunch rejection of misleading media reports aimed at sowing distrust between the nations during a phone call between India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

Minister Jaishankar expressed his deep appreciation for Muttaqi's condemnation of the reports and the Pahalgam terror attack. He highlighted the historic friendship between India and Afghanistan and emphasized India's ongoing support for Afghan development, despite not recognizing the Taliban-led government.

The dialogue also focused on advancing bilateral cooperation, with discussions on facilitating trade, diplomatic engagement, and specific issues such as visas for Afghan traders and detainees in India, and further development of the strategic Chabahar Port.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025