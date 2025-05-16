Trump's Diplomatic Ties Strengthened in UAE Visit

President Donald Trump has completed the final leg of his first major foreign tour, arriving in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday. His entry was marked by a fighter jet escort, reminiscent of his earlier stops in Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

During his visit, Trump was warmly greeted by UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The American leader toured the iconic Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and participated in a state dinner held at the presidential palace in Abu Dhabi, underscoring the diplomatic ties between the two nations.

After the dinner, Trump was seen leaving the palace alongside Sheikh Mohammed, exchanging a handshake before entering his limousine. Despite the diplomatic engagements, tensions remain elsewhere in the region with renewed violence reported in the West Bank and deadly airstrikes in southern Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)