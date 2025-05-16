Left Menu

Trump's Diplomatic Ties Strengthened in UAE Visit

President Donald Trump concluded his first major foreign trip with a visit to the United Arab Emirates. He was welcomed by UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, and attended a state dinner. Meanwhile, violence continued in the West Bank and Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abudhabi | Updated: 16-05-2025 00:56 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 00:56 IST
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump has completed the final leg of his first major foreign tour, arriving in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday. His entry was marked by a fighter jet escort, reminiscent of his earlier stops in Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

During his visit, Trump was warmly greeted by UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The American leader toured the iconic Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and participated in a state dinner held at the presidential palace in Abu Dhabi, underscoring the diplomatic ties between the two nations.

After the dinner, Trump was seen leaving the palace alongside Sheikh Mohammed, exchanging a handshake before entering his limousine. Despite the diplomatic engagements, tensions remain elsewhere in the region with renewed violence reported in the West Bank and deadly airstrikes in southern Gaza.

