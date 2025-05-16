Senate Clash Over El Salvador Prison Rights Review
Senate Republicans blocked a Democrat-led resolution for a human rights review in El Salvador, spotlighting the case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a wrongly deported migrant. Despite a Supreme Court order favoring Garcia, the resolution was defeated 50-45, reflecting party divides and raising constitutional concerns over due process rights.
In a move that underscores the partisan divide, Senate Republicans on Thursday voted against a Democrat-initiated resolution that called for a review of human rights conditions in an El Salvador prison. The resolution, which lost by a 50-45 vote, highlighted the plight of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a mistakenly deported Salvadoran migrant.
The failed measure, introduced by Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, aimed to hold Republicans accountable on the issue. Garcia, a Maryland resident with a work permit, faced deportation despite a protective order. Concerns have been raised about the Trump administration's compliance with a Supreme Court mandate to assist in Garcia's release.
The resolution's defeat emphasizes broader constitutional questions about due process and the separation of powers between the presidency and the judiciary. Despite the setback, Democrats continue to advocate for respecting legal rulings and protecting individuals' rights, stressing the potential ramifications of ignoring established legal protections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pakistan’s Alarming Human Rights Decline: HRCP's 2024 Report Reveals Shocking Realities
UN Experts Condemn US Deportations to El Salvador, Cite Due Process and Human Rights Violations
EU Human Rights Group Condemns Persecution of Female Baloch Activists
Supreme Court Halts Deportation Amid Identity Verification
Pahalgam attack: SC asks authorities to not take coercive action such as deportation to Pakistan against six members of family.