Left Menu

Republicans Face Roadblock in Trump's Tax Bill Advancement

The advancement of President Donald Trump's tax bill faced delays as hardline conservatives demanded deeper Medicaid cuts. House Budget Committee Chairman Jodey Arrington warned of a potential delay due to opposition. Republican factions are divided, with moderates and hardliners at odds over state tax deductions and Medicaid cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 03:19 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 03:19 IST
Republicans Face Roadblock in Trump's Tax Bill Advancement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Republican initiative to push President Donald Trump's tax bill through Congress encountered a substantial hurdle on Thursday, as hardline conservatives insisted on deeper Medicaid cuts in exchange for their support.

House Budget Committee Chairman Jodey Arrington indicated the vital vote might be postponed due to prevailing opposition. Arrington warned that finding a consensus could push the decision into the following week, given the high stakes involved.

With intra-party disagreements persisting, House Speaker Mike Johnson expressed confidence in the bill's progress, despite four hardliners threatening to block it. Key disagreements linger on Medicaid cuts and state tax deductions, reflecting a rift between Republican party moderates and ultra-conservatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025