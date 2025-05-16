Republicans Face Roadblock in Trump's Tax Bill Advancement
The advancement of President Donald Trump's tax bill faced delays as hardline conservatives demanded deeper Medicaid cuts. House Budget Committee Chairman Jodey Arrington warned of a potential delay due to opposition. Republican factions are divided, with moderates and hardliners at odds over state tax deductions and Medicaid cuts.
A Republican initiative to push President Donald Trump's tax bill through Congress encountered a substantial hurdle on Thursday, as hardline conservatives insisted on deeper Medicaid cuts in exchange for their support.
House Budget Committee Chairman Jodey Arrington indicated the vital vote might be postponed due to prevailing opposition. Arrington warned that finding a consensus could push the decision into the following week, given the high stakes involved.
With intra-party disagreements persisting, House Speaker Mike Johnson expressed confidence in the bill's progress, despite four hardliners threatening to block it. Key disagreements linger on Medicaid cuts and state tax deductions, reflecting a rift between Republican party moderates and ultra-conservatives.
