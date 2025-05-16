Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Comey's Social Media Post

Former FBI Director James Comey's social media post depicting '8647' sparked controversy, leading to Trump supporters interpreting it as a threat against President Donald Trump. Comey removed the post, clarifying he was unaware of its potential violent implications. The Secret Service and FBI are investigating.

Updated: 16-05-2025 06:17 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 06:17 IST
Former FBI Director James Comey's social media post featuring the numbers "8647" has stirred controversy. The post, which was interpreted by some Trump supporters as a threat against President Donald Trump, led to its removal by Comey, who claimed ignorance of its violent implications.

In the aftermath of the uproar, the Secret Service, responsible for the president's safety, stated they are aware of the post and have launched an investigation. The agency's spokesperson, Anthony Guglielmi, confirmed their commitment to thoroughly examining any perceived threats against those they protect.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and current FBI Director Kash Patel have both weighed in, emphasizing close collaboration between the agencies. Despite the tension, Comey maintains that his post was a mistake and not intended to incite any form of violence.

