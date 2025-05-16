Rajnath Singh to Visit Bhuj: Strengthening Military Ties
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to visit the Bhuj air force station in Gujarat following an attack by Pakistan military. His visit follows a recent trip to Jammu and Kashmir to assess the security situation along the Line of Control and International Border.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is poised to visit the Bhuj air force station in Gujarat on Friday, just days after it became a target in a recent offensive by the Pakistani military. This visit is aimed at boosting morale among the air force personnel stationed there.
Singh's impending visit to Bhuj follows a comprehensive review of the precarious security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, where he evaluated conditions along the Line of Control and the International Border, areas often rife with tension.
In a social media statement, Singh expressed his eagerness to engage with the 'courageous Air Warriors' at Bhuj, underlining the significance of direct interaction with military forces at this critical juncture.
