Controversy Erupts Over Objectionable Remarks Against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi: BJP Criticized for Silence

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is under fire for not addressing offensive remarks made by Madhya Pradesh Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. The Samajwadi Party has condemned both the BJP's silence and Shah's comments, highlighting ongoing issues of caste and religion-based discrimination in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 10:55 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 10:55 IST
Samajwadi Party women's wing national president Juhi Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A political storm has erupted over comments made by Madhya Pradesh Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, with the Samajwadi Party (SP) criticizing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its silence. Juhi Singh, national president of the SP women's wing, stated that the BJP should introspect before accusing others.

An FIR has been registered against Shah following his objectionable remarks. SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav also faced backlash from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his remarks on caste discrimination, which Adityanath labeled as 'casteist.' Yadav defended his statements, emphasizing ongoing injustices against minorities and lower castes in North India.

Yadav highlighted the biases based on religion and caste in official appointments and law enforcement in states like Uttar Pradesh. Amid the controversy, BJP leader Yogi Adityanath criticized the 'casteist' narrative, while BSP leader Mayawati condemned any attempt to divide the military along social lines. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

