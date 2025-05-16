Vietnam and Thailand Forge Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
Vietnam and Thailand have elevated their diplomatic relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership. The announcement followed a meeting between Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and her Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh in Hanoi. The countries aim to boost bilateral trade to $25 billion by 2030.
Currently, Thailand is Vietnam's largest trading partner among ASEAN members, with bilateral trade exceeding $20 billion last year. Moreover, Thai investments in Vietnam have surpassed $14 billion. Both leaders also witnessed the signing of numerous cooperation agreements spanning sectors such as trade, anti-narcotics, banking, education, and aviation.
The two countries have set an ambitious goal to increase their bilateral trade to $25 billion annually by 2030, thereby strengthening their economic ties further. This new strategic partnership is seen as a pivotal move towards enhancing regional cooperation and mutual prosperity.
