Trump's Historic Mideast Tour: A Legacy of Diplomacy and Deals

President Donald Trump's Middle East tour concludes with a visit to the UAE, emphasizing diplomacy via the Abraham Accords. His agenda included attending a business summit and visiting an interfaith site in Abu Dhabi, amid Etihad Airways' significant Boeing aircraft purchase announcement, underpinning economic ties and regional peace efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abudhabi | Updated: 16-05-2025 11:42 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 11:42 IST
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump's Middle East tour wraps up in the UAE, where he championed the Abraham Accords. This landmark agreement saw the UAE and other Middle Eastern nations recognize Israel, fostering regional peace.

On his final day, Trump participated in a business summit in Abu Dhabi, addressing leaders before heading to the Abrahamic Family House. This interfaith center represents the Abrahamic religions and symbolizes the unity encouraged by the accords.

Significantly, Etihad Airways announced it would purchase 28 Boeing aircraft during Trump's visit, highlighting strong US-UAE business relations. This acquisition includes Boeing 787 and 777X aircraft, marking a pivotal moment for Abu Dhabi's government-owned airline in the East-West travel sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

