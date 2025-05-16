BJP Slams Congress for Questioning Army's Capabilities Amid Political Controversy
BJP leader N Ramchander Rao criticized Congress for challenging the actions and capabilities of India's armed forces, labeling it as disrespectful. The attack followed remarks by Congress MLA Kothur Manjunath on Operation Sindoor, sparking a significant political debate about national security and political tactics.
N Ramchander Rao, a prominent leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), launched a scathing attack on the Congress party on Friday. He accused them of undermining the 'capabilities and actions' of India's armed forces, describing their actions as 'unfortunate' and urging the opposition to respect the military's efforts.
In a pointed criticism, Rao suggested that Congress had revived its 'old game' of questioning the army's competencies, recalling a similar stance the party adopted following previous surgical strikes, such as those in Uri and Balakot. He claimed that Congress leaders disregarded evident international coverage and continued to express baseless doubts.
This political clash follows Congress MLA Kothur Manjunath's skeptical remarks on India's Operation Sindoor, initiated in response to a terror attack in Pahalgam. His 'nothing was done, only show-off' comments have created a political uproar, with BJP demanding accountability, while Congress seeks a parliamentary session to discuss US-mediated ceasefire announcements.
