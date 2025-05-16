Trump's Diplomatic Balancing Act: Return to Washington

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he is returning to Washington following the completion of his tour through the Gulf region. Trump's visit was closely watched as discussions surrounding regional security took center stage.

In his statement, Trump alluded to the ongoing talks between Russia and Ukraine, currently being conducted in Turkey. 'Let's see what happens with Russia and Ukraine,' he remarked, indicating the importance of these discussions in the international arena.

Trump also mentioned his willingness to engage directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin, stating that he plans to meet with Putin 'as soon as we can set it up,' underscoring his proactive stance on diplomatic engagement between the two nations.

