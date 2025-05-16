Left Menu

Trump's Diplomatic Balancing Act: Return to Washington

U.S. President Donald Trump announced his return to Washington after concluding his Gulf tour. He hinted at potential developments concerning Russia-Ukraine talks in Turkey and expressed his intention to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin promptly once arrangements are made for the meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 16-05-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 13:24 IST
Trump's Diplomatic Balancing Act: Return to Washington
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he is returning to Washington following the completion of his tour through the Gulf region. Trump's visit was closely watched as discussions surrounding regional security took center stage.

In his statement, Trump alluded to the ongoing talks between Russia and Ukraine, currently being conducted in Turkey. 'Let's see what happens with Russia and Ukraine,' he remarked, indicating the importance of these discussions in the international arena.

Trump also mentioned his willingness to engage directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin, stating that he plans to meet with Putin 'as soon as we can set it up,' underscoring his proactive stance on diplomatic engagement between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025