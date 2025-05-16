Left Menu

Putin-Trump Meeting: Essential Diplomatic Preparations

The Kremlin emphasized the necessity of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated it needs careful preparation and should produce meaningful outcomes, particularly regarding Russia-U.S. relations and international matters such as Ukraine.

Moscow | Updated: 16-05-2025 15:29 IST
Putin-Trump Meeting: Essential Diplomatic Preparations
  • Russia

The Kremlin has underscored the vital importance of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, stating that such a diplomatic encounter requires thorough preparation and must deliver tangible results.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov highlighted the urgency of discussing pivotal topics such as Russia-U.S. relations and the ongoing issues in Ukraine.

This statement came in response to President Trump's recent declaration of his readiness to meet with Putin at the earliest feasible opportunity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

