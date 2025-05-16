Trump's Gulf Tour: Building Wealth and Influence Amid Tensions

President Donald Trump embarked on his first major international trip of his second term, emphasizing a pragmatic approach in foreign policy through his visits to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates. The four-day trip underscored his strategy of strengthening relations with affluent Gulf nations.

During these high-profile visits, Trump was celebrated by autocratic leaders, emphasizing economic and security collaborations, yet he refrained from addressing human rights. This approach marked a departure from past U.S. administrations known for advocating democratic values and human rights in the region.

Despite Trump's efforts to spotlight his success, unresolved issues, like the conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine, remained. The trip aimed to renew prospects for peace in these areas but faced complications with Putin's absence from pivotal talks. This highlighted the limitations of Trump's influence in global affairs.

