Diplomatic Tensions: A New Chapter in Russian-Ukrainian Peace Talks

In Istanbul, Russian and Ukrainian negotiators engaged in their first peace talks in over three years, amid pressures from U.S. President Donald Trump to end the conflict. While hopes for a breakthrough were dim, Ukraine stressed its priorities, including a 30-day ceasefire and prisoner exchanges. Diplomatic progress remained limited.

In a significant diplomatic event, Russian and Ukrainian negotiators convened in Istanbul for the first direct peace talks in over three years, under the diplomatic watch of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. The historic meeting took place at the Dolmabahce Palace, a venue rich with historical significance.

The discussions unfolded amidst strong pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump, who asserted the need for a personal meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to achieve any substantive progress. The prospects for a breakthrough, however, were dim even before the talks commenced.

Ukraine's primary demands included a 30-day ceasefire, the return of abducted Ukrainian children, and a swap of all prisoners of war. Both countries expressed a willingness to negotiate, but underlying tensions persisted, with accusations of stalling tactics emerging from Kyiv and its allies.

