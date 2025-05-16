Brutality Allegations Fuel Protests in West Bengal
The BJP condemned West Bengal's TMC government for police brutality against protesting teachers. The teachers, previously selected via the SSC exam but losing jobs after a court ruling, faced severe police action. Strong political allegations ensued, prompting renewed protests for job reinstatement.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a fierce critique on Friday against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government of West Bengal, denouncing police brutality towards protesting school teachers.
The teachers, who had cleared the 2016 School Service Commission (SSC) exam but lost their posts due to a court order, faced violent police action at a protest outside the state education department's headquarters.
BJP leaders, including Suvendu Adhikari, alleged authoritarian tactics by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and reported severe injuries among the teachers, fueling further protests demanding job reinstatement.
