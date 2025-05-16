Controversy Erupts Over Minister's Remarks: Demand for Apology Intensifies

A poster was prominently displayed outside the Samajwadi Party (SP) headquarters on Friday, urging the BJP to apologize for remarks made by Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. Shah's comments, which surfaced in a video, have sparked significant backlash.

The controversy centers around Shah's purported remarks targeting Col. Qureshi, who gained recognition along with Wing Commander Vyomika Singh during Operation Sindoor media briefings. The demand for an apology also highlights the societal division concerns expressed by SP leader Mo. Ikhlaq.

Protests have erupted across different districts, with the Congress party at the forefront, calling for Shah's removal. Senior Congress leaders criticized the remarks as detrimental to the Indian Army's legacy. An FIR has been filed against Shah, following an order by the Madhya Pradesh High Court, intensifying the political storm.

