Trump Pressures Iran for Swift Nuclear Deal
U.S. President Trump stated that Iran has his proposal and should act quickly to avoid negative outcomes. Despite his claims of progress towards a nuclear deal, an Iranian source revealed that Tehran has not yet received the proposal, although it is expected soon via Oman.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday emphasized the urgency for Iran to act on a nuclear proposal presented by his administration, asserting that Tehran must move swiftly to avert detrimental consequences.
Speaking aboard Air Force One after departing the United Arab Emirates, Trump highlighted the immediacy of the situation. "They have a proposal. More importantly, they know they have to move quickly or something bad—something bad's going to happen," he told reporters.
However, an Iranian source intimately connected with the negotiations indicated that while Tehran has yet to receive the proposal directly, Oman is anticipated to relay it to Iran in the near future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
