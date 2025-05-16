Left Menu

Trump Pressures Iran for Swift Nuclear Deal

U.S. President Trump stated that Iran has his proposal and should act quickly to avoid negative outcomes. Despite his claims of progress towards a nuclear deal, an Iranian source revealed that Tehran has not yet received the proposal, although it is expected soon via Oman.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 17:24 IST
Trump Pressures Iran for Swift Nuclear Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday emphasized the urgency for Iran to act on a nuclear proposal presented by his administration, asserting that Tehran must move swiftly to avert detrimental consequences.

Speaking aboard Air Force One after departing the United Arab Emirates, Trump highlighted the immediacy of the situation. "They have a proposal. More importantly, they know they have to move quickly or something bad—something bad's going to happen," he told reporters.

However, an Iranian source intimately connected with the negotiations indicated that while Tehran has yet to receive the proposal directly, Oman is anticipated to relay it to Iran in the near future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025