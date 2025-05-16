High-Stakes Diplomacy: The Putin-Trump Summit

In a bid to address the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the Kremlin emphasized the need for a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump. Such face-to-face talks are deemed crucial to make substantial progress, yet require meticulous planning to be effective.

Simultaneously, Russian and Ukrainian negotiators gathered in Istanbul for their first direct peace discussions in over three years. Both parties are under pressure from Trump to resolve what has been Europe's deadliest conflict since World War Two. Trump's recent statements underscored the importance of a summit with Putin, declaring no progress would occur until their meeting.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov echoed these sentiments, stressing the importance of preparation and expert consultations before any summit is held. Peskov also highlighted Moscow's interest in reviving dialogue with NATO, despite ongoing military tensions, underlining the need for immediate regional stability talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)