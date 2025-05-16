Left Menu

Vietnam and Thailand Elevate Relations to Strategic Partnership

Vietnam and Thailand have intensified their diplomatic relations to a strategic partnership, akin to Vietnam's relationships with the US, China, and Russia, following high-level talks. The collaboration aims to enhance political and security ties, increase trade, and foster tourism and green energy efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hanoi | Updated: 16-05-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 17:53 IST
Vietnam and Thailand Elevate Relations to Strategic Partnership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

Vietnam and Thailand have upgraded their diplomatic relations, formalizing a strategic partnership, as reported by state media on Friday.

This new alliance sees Vietnam treating Thailand on par with its primary strategic allies, the US, China, and Russia.

The announcement followed the visit of Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to Hanoi, where she held discussions with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. The strategic partnership aims to bolster political, defense, and security cooperation, elevate bilateral trade to $25 billion, and expand tourism and green energy partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025