Vietnam and Thailand Elevate Relations to Strategic Partnership

Vietnam and Thailand have upgraded their diplomatic relations, formalizing a strategic partnership, as reported by state media on Friday.

This new alliance sees Vietnam treating Thailand on par with its primary strategic allies, the US, China, and Russia.

The announcement followed the visit of Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to Hanoi, where she held discussions with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. The strategic partnership aims to bolster political, defense, and security cooperation, elevate bilateral trade to $25 billion, and expand tourism and green energy partnerships.

