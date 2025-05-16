Vietnam and Thailand Elevate Relations to Strategic Partnership
Vietnam and Thailand have intensified their diplomatic relations to a strategic partnership, akin to Vietnam's relationships with the US, China, and Russia, following high-level talks. The collaboration aims to enhance political and security ties, increase trade, and foster tourism and green energy efforts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hanoi | Updated: 16-05-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 17:53 IST
- Country:
- Vietnam
Vietnam and Thailand have upgraded their diplomatic relations, formalizing a strategic partnership, as reported by state media on Friday.
This new alliance sees Vietnam treating Thailand on par with its primary strategic allies, the US, China, and Russia.
The announcement followed the visit of Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to Hanoi, where she held discussions with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. The strategic partnership aims to bolster political, defense, and security cooperation, elevate bilateral trade to $25 billion, and expand tourism and green energy partnerships.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets
Trump Teases Potential Trade Deals with India, South Korea, and Japan
Dollar's Resurgence Amid Trade War Thaw
Dollar Rises Despite Weak U.S. Data Amid Trade War Thaw
Piyush Goyal's Landmark Norway Visit Opens New Chapter in Indo-Norwegian Trade Relations