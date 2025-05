India's Diplomatic Outreach Against Terrorism Gains Momentum

In a major diplomatic initiative, the Indian government is sending all-party delegations to multiple countries to address Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. This effort follows Operation Sindoor, conducted after a tragic terror attack in Pahalgam.

Senior leaders from diverse political backgrounds, including opposition parties, have been informed about this initiative. The Ministry of External Affairs will brief them before their 10-day missions abroad.

The delegations, comprising more than 30 MPs, will target different global regions. This cross-party participation underscores India's unified stance against terror activities emanating from Pakistan.

