Controversy Erupts Over 'Insult to Army' Remarks by Madhya Pradesh Leaders

Madhya Pradesh Deputy CM Jagdish Devda's comments on PM Modi and the army sparked controversy, with the Congress accusing BJP leaders of insulting the military. Devda clarified his statement, saying it was distorted, praising the Indian Army's valour during Operation Sindoor. The incident highlighted ongoing political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 16-05-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 18:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda faced significant backlash after comments suggesting that the country and its military have 'bowed down' to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His remarks, made during a function for Civil Defence volunteers in Jabalpur, prompted condemnation from the Congress, labeling it as an insult to the army's bravery.

The BJP leader claimed his words were twisted by political opponents, emphasizing respect for the Indian Army's courage displayed during Operation Sindoor. The controversy came amid another storm involving state minister Vijay Shah, whose remarks about Col Sofiya Qureshi drew fire.

The Congress demanded accountability, calling for Devda's removal while accusing the BJP of routinely disparaging the army. Priyanka Gandhi and other Congress leaders urged PM Modi to dismiss Devda, adding pressure on the BJP to address these contentious narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

