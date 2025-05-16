Left Menu

Political Drama in Bihar: Leaders Clash Amid Election Fever

Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha criticizes Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Bihar's opposition leaders, labeling them as symbols of anarchy engaging in theatrical politics. His comments follow Gandhi's visit to Darbhanga. The state braces for heated electoral battles as major parties recalibrate strategies for upcoming Assembly elections.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha launched a scathing attack on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday, accusing him and Bihar's Leader of Opposition of flouting democratic norms. Sinha labeled both leaders as 'symbols of anarchy,' particularly in light of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Sinha's sharp criticism follows Gandhi's visit to Darbhanga, where he addressed issues such as caste census and reservation, despite not having police permission. The Deputy CM dismissed these moves as vote-seeking theatrics. According to Sinha, Gandhi's actions underscore political drama rather than genuine policy discourse.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh also took aim at Gandhi, asserting his discontent with Narendra Modi's tenure as Prime Minister due to Modi's socio-economic background. Singh challenged Gandhi to question his own family's past leadership for failing to implement reservation in private institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

