Chad's Political Turmoil: Ex-PM Succes Masra Under Investigation

Chad's political landscape is facing heightened tensions as former Prime Minister Succes Masra, now an opposition leader, is being investigated for his alleged role in a deadly clash that has claimed 42 lives, according to the prosecutor, Oumar Mahamat Kedelaye.

Masra, who served as interim prime minister in early 2024, was detained by judicial police on Friday morning. He faces serious allegations, including incitement to hatred, complicity in murder, and the desecration of graves. His party, the Transformateurs, dismissed these charges, accusing the government of failing to address inter-community conflicts effectively.

Amid rising concerns over democratic space in Chad, Masra's arrest is perceived as a move to suppress opposition. The recent events put the spotlight on President Mahamat Idriss Deby's administration, criticized for restricting media and quelling demonstrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)