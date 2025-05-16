Left Menu

Congress Demands Apology Over Insults to Armed Forces

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal demands a public apology from PM Modi and BJP president J P Nadda following offensive remarks by BJP leaders in Madhya Pradesh. The comments have disrespected the Indian Army's achievements during Operation Sindoor. Sapkal calls for action against the involved ministers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-05-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 19:23 IST
Congress Demands Apology Over Insults to Armed Forces
  • India

Maharashtra Congress President Harshwardhan Sapkal has called for a public apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President J P Nadda following derogatory statements made by BJP ministers in Madhya Pradesh in the wake of Operation Sindoor.

Sapkal emphasized that the triumph of Operation Sindoor, attributed to the Indian Armed Forces, is being overshadowed by inflammatory rhetoric. He cited remarks by Madhya Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda and Minister Vijay Shah as deeply disrespectful to the army and highlighted their adverse impact on public sentiment.

The Congress leader criticized these statements as significant affronts to the army's honor and called for immediate action against the offending ministers, urging the leadership of the BJP to not remain silent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

