Stalled Peace Efforts: Russia-Ukraine Talks Falter Despite Global Pressure

The first direct peace talks between Russia and Ukraine since Moscow's 2022 invasion have concluded with little advancement after less than two hours, officials said. Kyiv condemned the Kremlin for introducing new, unacceptable withdrawal demands and remained focused on establishing an immediate ceasefire.

In Istanbul, a Ukrainian delegation led by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov faced a Russian team headed by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan opened the session, emphasizing the critical importance of seizing this opportunity for peace. However, the talks ended swiftly as both sides remained firm in their positions.

Tensions continue to mount with ongoing military maneuvers. A deadly drone attack in Kupiansk exemplified the escalating violence, as the UN reports over 12,000 Ukrainian civilian deaths due to the conflict. The international community, including the US, seeks substantive diplomatic progress amid stalled negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)