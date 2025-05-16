Trump's Ceasefire Triumph: A Diplomatic Badge of Honor?
US President Donald Trump praised his administration for facilitating a 'ceasefire' between India and Pakistan, describing it as a 'big success.' Despite India's assertion that no third party was involved, Trump claimed US mediation played a key role in de-escalating the rising tensions in the region.
In a controversial declaration, US President Donald Trump described a 'ceasefire' between India and Pakistan as a remarkable success, crediting his administration's diplomatic efforts. He asserted that the level of animosity between the two countries was dangerously high before their intervention.
While visiting US troops in the Middle East, Trump reiterated his belief that US mediation was pivotal in reducing tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad. His claim comes despite Indian government sources maintaining no third-party involvement in their bilateral agreement.
The ceasefire followed India's precision strikes on May 7 in response to an earlier terror attack. Both countries reportedly agreed to halt hostilities after intense negotiations on May 10. Trump later offered support for a long-term solution to the Kashmir issue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Escalate After Deadly Kashmir Attack
Vietnamese Tourists Defy Terror Threat to Experience Kashmir's Enchanting Beauty
Star Power and Diplomacy Shine at WAVES 2025 Summit
Corruption in Kashmir: Night Guard's Lavish Lifestyle Under Scrutiny
Tension in Kashmir: Seminaries Closed Amid Fear of Indian Strikes